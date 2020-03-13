Delhi Violence: Suspended AAP Leader Tahir Hussain's Brother Sent To Judicial Custody

Tahir Hussain's brother and others were arrested on March 9

A Delhi court on Friday sent suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's brother, Shah Alam, and three others to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with the violence in the national capital's northeast area.

Besides Shah Alam, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat sent three others to custody till March 27.

"Alam was merely arrested because Tahir is his brother. There is no evidence against him," advocate Sarfaraz Asif, who is representing the four accused, told IANS.

Tahir Hussain is in the eye of a major controversy for his alleged involvement in the recent violence in Delhi's northeast area and the killing of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer, Ankit Sharma, whose body was recovered from a drain near his house. Tahir Hussain's police custody is slated to end today.