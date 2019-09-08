Delhi Temperatures Slightly Lowered After Moderate Rains

A fresh spell of moderate rains in Delhi on Saturday provided much-needed relief from the sultry weather.

A day after moderate rains were witnessed in parts of Delhi, temperatures dipped by a notch in the city, with the minimum temperature settling at 26.4 degrees Celsius.

Delhi recorded an average rainfall of 47.4 mm from 8:30 am on Saturday to 8:30 am on Sunday, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department.

The relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 60 per cent.

The maximum temperature recorded at the Palam, Safdarjung and Ayanagar stations were 36.6, 35.5 and 35.6 degree Celsius respectively.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded a high of 35.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, and a low of 27.8 degrees Celsius.

The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road and Ayanagar had gauged 47.4 mm, 37.6 mm and 18.5 mm of rains, respectively.

