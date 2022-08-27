Delhi Teen Shot At After She Stops Chatting With Social Media Friend

The girl was shot at on Thursday in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area. (Representational image)

Two days after a 16-year-old girl was shot at by three men in Delhi, the police have arrested two of her attackers. The attack was allegedly carried after the girl, who was reportedly in touch with one of the accused through social media, stopped responding to the messages, the police said, citing their alleged confession.

The two men - Bobby and Pawan - have allegedly told police that the attack was planned by Armaan Ali after the girl suddenly stopped talking to him.

Armaan Ali is on the run and police are taking the help of informers to trace him, police officials said.

"Armaan Ali was in touch with the girl for the past 2 years through social media. He plotted the attack after the girl stopped responding to his messages six months back," a police official said citing the alleged confession of the accused.

The 16-year-old girl was shot at on Thursday while she was coming home from school in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area. The victim received an injury on her shoulder and is out of danger, they said.

The accused fired at the girl, a Class XI student, from behind and ran away.

The accused have been charged for attempt to murder.