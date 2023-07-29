Delhi Man Who Killed Cousin Stalked Her After She Refused To Marry Him

Nargis had graduated from Delhi Kamala Nehru College earlier this year.

A 25-year-old woman was murdered by her cousin in a Delhi park after she allegedly turned down his marriage proposal. Police said that the accused, Irfan, had planned the murder three days ago and also knew her daily schedule. He knew that she crosses the park every day while going to her stenography classes.

"The accused has claimed that he took the iron rod, which was used in the crime, from his house. He further claimed that he tried to approach the woman on Monday also, but could not meet her that day due to some reasons. We are verifying his claims," police said.

The girl has been identified as Nargis and graduated from Kamala Nehru College earlier this year.

Irfan wanted to marry his first cousin Nargis, but she refused to marry him as he did not have a permanent job and was working as a food delivery agent. Police claim that he was dejected and was finding it difficult to get someone else to marry him.

Nargis also stopped taking his calls. He started tailing her in a bid to try and talk to her.

On Friday morning, Irfan battered Nargis to death with an iron rod at a park near Delhi University's Sri Aurobindo College.

"We received information that the body of a 25-year-old girl was found in a park near Aurobindo College in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar. An iron rod was found near her body," a Delhi Police official said.

Irfan surrendered to the police hours after committing the crime.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the state of law and order in the city following the incident and urged the Union home minister and the Lieutenant Governor to take strict measures.

"Another daughter was brutally murdered in Delhi, it is very sad. Law and order has become a serious issue in Delhi. It is a request to the LG and the Home Minister, to make the police a little active. The safety of the daughters of Delhi and the people of Delhi is very important," he tweeted.