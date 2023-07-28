College Student Hit On Head With Iron Rod At Delhi Park, Dies

Delhi Malviya Nagar Murder Case: The police have initiated a probe into the matter.

A college student was killed in Delhi on Friday after being attacked with a rod, police said. The incident took place at a park near Delhi's Aurobindo College in Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

According to the police, the accused, 25, attacked the girl near the college and is currently on the run.

The victim is a student of the Kamala Nehru College.

"We received information that the body of a 25-year-old girl was found near Aurbindo College in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar. She had come to the park with her friend. There are injuries on the deceased's head. An iron rod was found near her body," South Delhi DCP Chandan Choudhary said.

Delhi | We received information that the body of a 25-year-old girl was found near Aurbindo College in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar. An iron rod was found near her body. According to a preliminary investigation, the girl was attacked with a rod. Further investigation is in… pic.twitter.com/eCOeVAd1yi — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2023

The police has initiated a probe into the matter and launched a manhunt to track down the accused.