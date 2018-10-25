Delhi Struggles With Worst Air Quality Of The Season

The System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research reported AQI in "very poor" category. (File

Delhi's air quality remained "very poor" on Thursday as parts of the massive Bhalswa landfill site continued to smoulder. As the air quality showed no signs of improvement, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has decided to check burning of leaves and garbage.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi at 331 in the evening, the worst in the season so far.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon also recorded "very poor" category air Thursday, according to the CPCB data.

The air quality in the capital had shown signs of improvement Monday as it moved from "very poor" to "poor" category.

However, it dipped to "very poor" again Wednesday even as firefighting continued at the Bhalswa landfill site in north-west Delhi.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) also reported an AQI in the "very poor" category on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the SDMC said it was going to intensify work to check burning of leaves and garbage by conducting night patrolling in all four zones in its jurisdiction.

The civic body said it has decided to depute six-member teams headed by its sanitation supervisors in all four zones to intercept the burning of leaves and garbage, and fine violators on the spot under the Nation Green Tribunal rules.

For more Delhi news, click here