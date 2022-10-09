Delhi Sees Cycle Rally To Create Awareness On Mental Health

The Cyclothon was followed by an interactive session by Humanitarian Aid Worker, Carl Wilkens.

World Mental Health Day is observed every year on October 10. This year, World Health Organization (WHO) is campaigning on the theme 'Make mental health for all a global priority'. To spread awareness on mental health, a 30 km cycle rally, called Cyclothon, was held in Delhi today. The event was organised by ADRA India, in partnership with V4A Cycling & Running Club. Around 30 participants from different walks of life rallied for the cause.

Around 30 participants from different walks of life rallied for the cause.

The Cyclothon was followed by an interactive session by Carl Wilkens, Humanitarian Aid Worker, Storyteller and International Speaker. Mr Wilkens shared his experiences while living in Rwanda during the Rwandan Genocide in 1994. He talked about how Rwanda rebuilt and reinvented itself after the genocide "Rwanda's experience has really inspired me to examine how the brain works... Neural plasticity says that we can change our brain simply by the choices we make. Simple practices such as keeping a gratitude journal can move us in a direction of healing," he said.

A study on mental health burden in India conducted in 2017 revealed that one in seven Indians were affected by mental disorders of varying severity. Despite the high prevalence of mental health problems in India, the issue remains a taboo due to lack of awareness. People facing mental health problems also face societal discrimination, which leads to them not talking about their problems or seeking professional help.

The burden of mental health diseases and issues has seen a further rise since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. The pandemic has been challenging for people due to several reasons such as the loss of loved ones, loss of employment and income, isolation, increase in domestic violence, etc.

"On behalf of my Cycling & Running group, I am thankful to ADRA India for organizing Carl's talk on the occasion of World Mental Health Day. I found it so aligned to our goal of being mentally fit and de-stressed by rewiring our brain and positively orienting it though group fitness activities. I hope the Cyclothon will not only create awareness about the important topic but the participants will also inculcate these learning in their lives," said Syed Asim, Founder, V4A Cycling & Running Club, Delhi.

"We should aspire to apply lessons from the past to our modern way of thinking and learn to love in a more complete way. Thinking in this new way will improve our complete mental health," said Weston Davis, Country Director, ADRA India after the talk.

Adventist Development & Relief Agency (ADRA) India is a development and humanitarian organization. ADRA India focuses on key developmental aspects like healthcare, education, livelihoods, humanitarian and emergency response, and protection of vulnerable groups. ADRA India is working with the tea garden communities of Assam to provide psycho-social support and counselling to the marginalized people dealing with the stress and aftermath of COVID-19.