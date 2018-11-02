Delhi Man, Model Arrested For Murder Of Wife Who Objected To Affair

Model Angel Gupta arrested in Delhi school teacher's murder case.

The murder case of Delhi school teacher, who was shot dead in broad day light 3 days ago, took a sensational turn today after police arrested her husband and his model girlfriend. Girlfriend's father has also been arrested as a co-conspirator in the case.

The teacher, Sunita, discovered about his husband Manjeet's extra-marital relationship with model Angel Gupta, also called Shashi Prabha. When she opposed their relationship, the two hired killers to eliminate her. Angel's father Rajeev helped them in the conspiracy, the police said after the arrest.

The online portfolio of the 28-year model says that she was born to an Indian father and a British mother and "her father loves her madly".

The 37-year-old teacher was shot dead on Monday morning in Bawana area by unknown men while she was on the way to her school. She was shot thrice and was declared brought dead at the hospital. Police is on a lookout for the killers who were hired to murder her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta told news agency PTI.

Sunita is survived by a 16-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son.

(With Inputs From PTI, ANI)