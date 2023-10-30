Delhi Man Arrested For Beating Wife To Death

The accused fled the house in the morning but was soon arrested in Bihar.

A man was arrested after he beat his wife to death in front of their two children in the Roop Nagar area of North Delhi, police said on Monday.

According to Delhi police, "We received information about the incident late Friday night that a man under the influence of alcohol had a fight with his wife over some issue and beat her to death in front of their children."

Police further said that after the accused beat the victim, she died after her condition deteriorated the same night.

The accused fled the house in the morning but was soon arrested in Bihar after the police received information about the incident and set out to search for him.

"The accused will be brought to Delhi for further investigation. At present, the matter is being probed," said police.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

In another incident of crime, a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in the Sabzi Mandi area of North Delhi.

The deceased had earlier beaten up the accused (a 14-year-old boy) who was looking for an opportunity to take revenge.

Yesterday evening the accused saw the boy in the vegetable market area, where he stabbed him, police said.

It is said that both the boys knew each other and had fought several times in the past. The police have detained the minor accused in the case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)