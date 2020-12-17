Not Being Given Treatment For Toothache In Jail, Alleges Riots Accused Umar Khalid

Umar Khalid claimed a dentist was supposed to visit the jail today but he has not visited (File)

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, arrested in connection with a north east Delhi riots case, alleged before a court on Wednesday that he has not been given any medical treatment by the Tihar jail authorities for his toothache for the last three days.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dinesh Kumar directed the jail superintendent to provide proper medical treatment to Umar Khalid as per the prison rules.

The court directed the jail authorities to file a compliance report before it within two days.

It said if the dentist was not available in the jail for check up till next day, Umar Khalid should be taken to a dentist outside the prison.

"Jail Superintendent concerned is directed to provide proper medical treatment to the accused (Khalid) as per rules of Jail Manual. If the dentist is not available in the Jail for check up till next day, the accused may be taken to a dentist outside the prison also for the check up and for the treatment, if required. A report of compliance be filed in the court within two days," the court said in its order.

Umar Khalid alleged that he has toothache for the last three days but he has not received any medical treatment yet.

He claimed that a dentist was supposed to visit the jail today but he has not visited.

He said he was suffering from pain and it would be difficult for him to wait for another one week for the visit to the dentist.

The court extended the judicial custody of Umar Khalid for 14 days in the case related to rioting in Khajuri Khas area.

Umar Khalid was arrested on October 1 in the case. He was also arrested in September in a separate case related to a larger conspiracy in the riots.