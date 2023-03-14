Delhi Resident Alleges Assault By AAP Councillor, Case Filed

A Delhi resident alleged he was assaulted by an AAP councillor in the MCD

A 24-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by MCD councillor Nikhil Chaprana and others in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur following which a case has been registered, police said on Tuesday.

An immediate reaction was not available from Chaprana.

Jaitpur resident Dheeraj Kumar claimed that he was assaulted by the accused after he livestreamed a video about a sick cow and alleged that the AAP councilor was not taking any action to remove it from the area.

In his complaint, Kumar alleged that Vishal, a man associated with Chaprana, took him to the councillor's office on the pretext of helping him register a complaint.

At the office, he was allegedly assaulted by four people, including Chaprana. The accused also took Rs 23,000 from him, Kumar claimed.

Kumar has named Chaprana, Yash Chaprana, Vishal and Sahil as the accused. They also made a video where the complainant was forced to speak against a person named Mohit Chokan, according to the FIR.

The complainant managed to escape from the spot and informed the police. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is underway, the police said.

