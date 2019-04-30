Delhi Records Hottest Day Of Season As Temperature Crosses 43 Degrees

The temperature in Delhi was recorded at 43.7degrees Celsius today. (File)

Delhi reeled under searing heat today recording a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius, the highest for the season so far. The weather office has said that thunderstorm and winds tomorrow might bring some respite to city residents.

"Maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius, which is the highest for the season so far, and minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius was recorded today.The humidity level oscillated between 21 and 60 per cent," a Met official said.

The weather office added that the sky would remain partly cloudy and there is a chance of dust storm, with winds speeding reaching up to 30-40 km per hour.

Over the last week, temperature in Delhi has crossed the 40-degree mark

On Monday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius.

