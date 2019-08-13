Delhi Rain: Light Showers In Several Parts, Heavy Rainfall Predicted

Delhi rain is expected to continue till Sunday.

Light showers greeted several parts of Delhi on Tuesday afternoon bringing respite from the heat. According to the Met department heavy rainfall is predicted in isolated areas.

"Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Delhi is expected," tweeted National Disaster Management Authority or NDMA.

The maximum temperature settled at 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius.

13 August: Heavy rainfall at isolated places over JnK, Himachal, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, East UP, East Rajasthan, West MP, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar, Gujarat, Marathawada, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka & Coastal Andhra & Yanam.



IMD — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) August 13, 2019

Delhi rain is expected to continue till Sunday, the weather department said.

