Delhi Rain: Light Showers In Several Parts, Heavy Rainfall Predicted

Delhi rain: The maximum temperature settled at 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius.

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: August 13, 2019 15:57 IST
Delhi rain is expected to continue till Sunday.


New Delhi: 

Light showers greeted several parts of Delhi on Tuesday afternoon bringing respite from the heat. According to the Met department heavy rainfall is predicted in isolated areas.

"Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Delhi is expected," tweeted National Disaster Management Authority or NDMA.

Delhi rain is expected to continue till Sunday, the weather department said.



