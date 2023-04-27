Light Rain In Delhi After City Records Maximum Temperature Of 38 Degrees

A generally cloudy sky with light rain has been forecast for Friday. (Representational)

Light rain brought down the temperature in Delhi on Thursday evening after the national capital recorded a maximum of 38.4 degrees Celsius today. The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre had predicted thunderstorms and dust storms across the city and nearby areas today.

A generally cloudy sky with light rain has been forecast for Friday while maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius respectively.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president meteorology and climate change at SkymetWeather tweeted that passing rain and thunderstorm is possible over north Delhi and Ghaziabad. "Intensity will increase from tomorrow and may continue for at least one week...Mild dust storm is expected over many parts of Delhi NCR," he said.

A fresh wet spell was predicted over the western Himalayan region from April 26 and over the plains of northwest India from tomorrow under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, the IMD said.

The IMD had predicted above-normal temperatures and more heatwave days in large parts of the country this summer season, however the Met office on Tuesday said that a heatwave is unlikely in the country over the next five days.