Delhi Wakes Up To Light Rain, More Showers Predicted

The IMD had predicted rainfall in Delhi on February 3 and 4.

Delhi and its neighbouring areas experienced light rainfall this morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the national capital will have a generally cloudy sky throughout the day with intermittent light rain showers and gusty winds.

Following the recent wet weather in North India caused by a western disturbance, another disturbance is poised to impact weather conditions in the mountainous regions this weekend, according to IMD Scientist Naresh. "Another Western Disturbance will start affecting from tomorrow, which will lead to heavy snowfall and rainfall in the mountain regions. Rainfall and snowfall may be expected between 75 to 100 per cent of the stations," he said as quoted by news agency ANI.

He further stated that on February 4, snowfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, while Punjab, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, and North-West Madhya Pradesh may experience light hailstorms.

"Whenever there is Western Disturbance it leads to changes in wind patterns. So it leads to a rising tendency in temperature. So we do not expect that the temperature will drop in north-west India and central India. Temperatures will increase during the morning. Dense fog may be expected in the morning in isolated pockets in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi NCR," Mr Naresh said.

He added there will be no prevalence of cold wave conditions in north India in the next few days owing to the western disturbance.

"There will not be a cold day, as temperatures will not drip in the next few days. So we are not expecting cold day in the next few days. We are also not expecting cold wave in the next 5-7 days," he said.

Speaking about the weather pattern in the national capital, Lokesh said, "In Delhi, there might be light rainfall from February 3 to February 4," he said.