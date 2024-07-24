Heavy Rain In Delhi, Adjoining Areas Brings Some Relief From Humidity

Delhi Rain: Heavy rain lashes parts of the National Capital this morning.

Morning in Delhi turned pleasant today as the national capital and its adjoining areas saw rains bringing relief from humidity and heat.

An orange alert has been issued for Delhi, its adjoining areas, Punjab and Haryana with the predictiction of heavy rainfall for 24 hours.

The India Meteorological Department defines very heavy rain as rainfall amounting to between 124.5 mm and 244.4 mm in a day.

On Monday, Delhi witnessed a sudden weather change as heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital.

In June, the city received the highest rainfall recorded in 88 years. According to the IMD, Delhi experienced 228 mm of rainfall from 8: 30 a.m. on June 27 to 8:30 a.m. on June 28.

A total of 235.5 mm of rain was recorded, marking the maximum rainfall in 24 hours in June since 1936.

However, due to rain, water levels in the Yamuna River have risen, prompting the authorities to issue an alert to the residents of Noida villages, situated along the riverbanks. These villagers experienced severe flooding last year during the monsoon season, causing significant inconvenience to residents of both Delhi and Noida.