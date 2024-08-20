Video: Delhi Drowns In Heavy Rain, Severe Waterlogging Reported

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory, warning commuters to avoid waterlogged areas.

Heavy rains lashed Delhi in the early hours today, causing disruptions in commute and daily life. The downpour resulted in waterlogging on major roads, including Minto Bridge, IP Marg, Mundka, Mangi Bridge, Chatta Rail Chowk, Nigam Bodh Ghat, Ch. Fateh Singh Marg, Railway Under Bridge, Ram Bagh Road, and Azad Market.

Traffic Advisory



Due to water logging on Railway Under Bridge, Ram Bagh Road, Azad Market, traffic diversions are effective. Kindly follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisorypic.twitter.com/ljmEMPlhYO — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 20, 2024

Sharing another clip of the waterlogged area, the authorities said, "Traffic is affected on New Rohtak Road on both carriageways due to water logging at Anand Parvat. Kindly plan your journey accordingly."

Traffic Alert



Traffic is affected on New Rohtak Road on both carriageway due to water logging at Anand Parvat. Kindly plan your journey accordingly. pic.twitter.com/pZTbMy7RiQ — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 20, 2024

The severe waterlogging left an autorickshaw submerged in the flooded streets on Delhi's Minto road as seen in a video posted by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | An autorickshaw submerged as incessant rainfall causes severe waterlogging in parts of Delhi.



(Visuals from Minto Road) pic.twitter.com/jq2J3GkOHr — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2024

Speaking to the agency, the rickshaw driver, Munil Mehto said, "My vehicle suddenly stopped. I asked a few drivers to help me. I came out of the auto to save my life. The vehicle's papers are still in it."

#WATCH | Auto-rickshaw driver, Munil Mehto says, "My vehicle suddenly stopped. I asked a few drivers to help me...To save my life I came out of the auto. The vehicle's paper is still in it..." https://t.co/HMeVCCPXCzpic.twitter.com/boRK7cJLZa — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2024

The waterlogging also forced vehicles to wade through the flooded streets.

#WATCH | Delhi: Waterlogging-like situation in parts of the national capital after heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/BqLXK0SmHU — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: Waterlogging witnessed in parts of the national capital following heavy rainfall in the area.



(Visuals from ITO) pic.twitter.com/qgO0B5iZjX — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2024

Meanwhile, Delhi residents shared shocking clips of the city's severe waterlogging after incessant rains.

One resident wrote, "Just another day in Delhi."

Just another day in Delhi!



In three weeks,the rainy season would be over but somehow water-logging couldn't be resolved.



One hour of rain brings the whole city to a grudging pause for at least the next four hours! pic.twitter.com/kVsud12U2A — Amit Dwivedi (@amitdwivedi1008) August 20, 2024

Another resident shared additional footage, writing, "Heavy rainfall drenches parts of Delhi."

Heavy rainfall drenches parts of the Delhi. Now, hail to the weather forecast that confidently predicted no significant rain for 3-4 days. ????????️#DelhiRains@ArvindKejriwalpic.twitter.com/MOToRW935v — Aβ Ashish Singh (@AshishsinghIm) August 20, 2024

See more clips here:

Delhi, Rain and Waterlogging!! A never ending love story!



pic.twitter.com/8eFeKcAVG5 — abhay singh (@abhaysingh_13) August 20, 2024

This is the state of Lutyens' Delhi after just a small amount of rain. pic.twitter.com/uzOUu5l5ly — Yashraj Singh chouhan (@UnkownYash) August 20, 2024

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate to intense rainfall (1-3 cm/hr) was recorded over Central and East Delhi. The weather agency lifted its 'orange' alert and issued a 'yellow' alert for the entire Delhi-NCR region as of 8 am.

The IMD also issued a warning for heavy rain in several states. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in isolated areas of Uttarakhand, while Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh can expect heavy rain in isolated areas.