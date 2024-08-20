Video: Delhi Drowns In Heavy Rain, Severe Waterlogging Reported

New Delhi:
The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory, warning commuters to avoid waterlogged areas.
Heavy rains lashed Delhi in the early hours today, causing disruptions in commute and daily life. The downpour resulted in waterlogging on major roads, including Minto Bridge, IP Marg, Mundka, Mangi Bridge, Chatta Rail Chowk, Nigam Bodh Ghat, Ch. Fateh Singh Marg, Railway Under Bridge, Ram Bagh Road, and Azad Market.
The Delhi Traffic Police also issued an advisory, warning commuters to avoid these waterlogged areas and plan their journeys accordingly.
Sharing another clip of the waterlogged area, the authorities said, "Traffic is affected on New Rohtak Road on both carriageways due to water logging at Anand Parvat. Kindly plan your journey accordingly."
The severe waterlogging left an autorickshaw submerged in the flooded streets on Delhi's Minto road as seen in a video posted by news agency ANI.
Speaking to the agency, the rickshaw driver, Munil Mehto said, "My vehicle suddenly stopped. I asked a few drivers to help me. I came out of the auto to save my life. The vehicle's papers are still in it."
The waterlogging also forced vehicles to wade through the flooded streets.
Meanwhile, Delhi residents shared shocking clips of the city's severe waterlogging after incessant rains.
One resident wrote, "Just another day in Delhi."
Another resident shared additional footage, writing, "Heavy rainfall drenches parts of Delhi."
See more clips here:
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate to intense rainfall (1-3 cm/hr) was recorded over Central and East Delhi. The weather agency lifted its 'orange' alert and issued a 'yellow' alert for the entire Delhi-NCR region as of 8 am.
The IMD also issued a warning for heavy rain in several states. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in isolated areas of Uttarakhand, while Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh can expect heavy rain in isolated areas.