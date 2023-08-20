Delhi Police Officers Told To Return Surplus Vehicles For G20 Duties

Delhi Police officers have been asked to return the extra vehicles that are with them (Representational)

Delhi Police officers who have been using multiple vehicles have been told to return the extra cars as they are needed for the G20 events, sources have said.

A police audit of their fleet found at least 118 surplus vehicles are being used by senior officers in the national capital, sources said.

Special Commissioner of Police Garima Bhatnagar conducted the audit to look for surplus vehicles that can be deployed for G20 duties.

The police officers have been asked to return the extra vehicles that are with them immediately.

The vehicles include 58 Maruti Suzuki Eritga SUVs, 26 Ciaz sedans, 10 Mahindra Scorpio SUVs, Toyota Innovas, Tata Safari, Mahindra Bolero, Maruti Dezire, Hyundai Verna and Maruti SX4.

Officers in the ranks of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and Joint Commissioner of Police (CP) have been asked to return the vehicles.

So far 16 officers have returned them. Of these, six were with former Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, who retired a year ago; four were with former Special CP Mukesh Kumar Meena; three are with Special CP S Sundari Nanda, and three are with police officer Madhur Verma.

The 18th G20 summit will be held in Delhi next month. It will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 leaders' declaration will be adopted at the end of the Delhi summit, stating the leaders' commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.