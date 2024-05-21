Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of PM Modi's Rally In Dwarka

On Saturday, PM Modi held a rally at northeast Delhi (Representational)

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Dwarka in southwest Delhi on Wednesday, police have issued an advisory regarding traffic diversions and asked commuters to avoid certain roads.

According to the advisory, Prime Minister Modi will visit DDA Park at Dwarka sector-14, opposite Vegas Mall, on Wednesday at 6 pm to address the rally.

Large number of people are expected to attend this rally which may affect the traffic on surrounding roads, it said.

The traffic will be diverted from ISKON Chowk, Om Apartment Chowk, DXR T-point on Golf Course Road, Dwarka Mor, Kargil Chowk, Rajpuri crossing, etc, the Delhi Police advisory said.

Traffic Advisory



Special traffic arrangements will be effective at DDA Park, Sector-14, opposite Vegas Mall Dwarka, New Delhi on 22.05.2024. Kindly follow the advisory. #DPTrafficAdvisorypic.twitter.com/7DvvjCH2Sc — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) May 21, 2024

It further asked people to avoid Dwarka road number 201, NSUT T-point to Vegas Mall up to Peepal Chowk, Road number 205 and road number 210.

People going to bus stand, railway stations and airports are advised to carefully plan their travel. Motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections, the advisory said.

On Saturday, PM Modi held a rally at northeast Delhi.

All seven Lok Sabha seats of the national capital will go to the polls on May 25.



