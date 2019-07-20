Delhi Cops Directed To Adopt Formal Dress Code, Avoid Western-Styles

All officials including woman staff are directed to wear formal dress when in plain clothes on duty

Delhi Police personnel have been directed to dress formally when in plain clothes while on duty according to an official statement by Delhi Additional DCP (Central district).

The order, issued by DCP Anant Mittal on July 18, said: "It has been noticed that police officials, including women staff, even while in plainclothes used to wear jeans, T-shirts, especially women staff tops, sleeveless and western-style dress that does not look proper in office premises/police station and against the dress code."

"All officials including woman staff are directed to wear a formal dress when in plain clothes while on duty. Wearing jeans, T-shirts, sports shoes, tops, low -waist trousers will not be tolerated," Mr Mittal said.

He said male staff can wear trousers and t-shirts while female staff can wear sarees, salwar suit, trousers or shirts etc.

To maintain dress code decorum under his jurisdiction, the supervisory officers will ensure proper check of the directions and non-compliance will be viewed seriously.

