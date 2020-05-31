2 Delhi Cops Die Of Coronavirus In 2 Days. Police Chief Pays Tributes

Assitant Sub Inspector Vikram was admitted to hospital on May 26.

Delhi police reported two more deaths in the department due to coronavirus on Sunday.

The deaths of Assistant Sub-Inspectors Vikram and Shesh Mani Pandey takes the coronavirus death count in the department to three.

The police department and its chief SN Srivastava posted their tributes for the cops on Twitter.

"Delhi Police family mourns the loss of 2 brave police officers in our fight against Coronavirus pandemic despite best efforts to save them. We pay homage to ASIs Vikram and Shesh Mani Pandey and may their souls rest in peace. We are committed to providing all help to their families," Delhi Police chief SN Srivastava tweeted.

"We pay homage to two members of our family, ASI Vikram and ASI Shesh Mani Pandey, who made the greatest sacrifice in this fight against COVID," Delhi Police posted on its official Twitter account.

Assitant Sub Inspector Vikram was admitted to hospital on May 26 after developing breathing difficulty. He died today at around 11.30 am, police said in a statement.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Shesh Mani Pandey was also tested positive on May 26. He died yesterday.

The Delhi police had recorded its first coronavirus-linked death on May 6.

A constable, identified as Amit Rana, had died of fever and breathing problems. He later tested positive for coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus cases Delhi crossed the 18,000-mark on Saturday, as the city recorded the biggest single-day jump in cases -- 1,163.