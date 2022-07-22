Delhi Police Constable Dies By Suicide Inside Car

Initial investigation into the suicide suggests that he was troubled by family issues.

A head constable of Delhi Police's Crime Branch died by suicide at Shakarpur Police Colony on Friday.

The victim, identified as Narendra, shot himself using his service pistol. Narendra reportedly killed himself in his Wagon-R car.

According to the police, Narendra had arrived at the Shakarpur Crime Branch office at around 11:30 am on Friday. Narendra, who joined Delhi Police 12 years ago in 2010, took the pistol which he used to kill himself from the Crime Branch office.

Initial investigation into the suicide suggests that he was troubled by family issues.

Police has sent the body for post-mortem and an investigation has been initiated into the matter.