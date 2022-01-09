International Taekwondo Player-Turned-Gangster Arrested: Delhi Police

As per the police's statement, the accused had strong underworld connections (Representational)

Delhi Police arrested a notorious gangster and international black belt Taekwondo player for alleged involvement in over 20 criminal cases and having an underworld connection.

"Notorious gangster and international Taekwondo player Ajay Gurjar with underworld connections arrested," said Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Delhi Police Special Cell.

The gangster was identified as Ajay Gurjar alias Bhai Ji was involved in more than 24 criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, assault, riot, criminal intimidation, arms act etc. in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Mumbai, Mr Singh said.

The accused won 8 gold medals at National Level in Taekwondo and a silver medal in the International championship held in Bhutan in 2003.

As per the commissioner's statement, the accused was having strong underworld connections with four underworld gangsters namely Hafij Baloch, Iqbal Ibrahim Kaskar, Subhash Thakur and Arif Jaan in Mumbai for eleven years.

The accused along with Satender alias Satte had conspired to cause harm to a senior official of Tihar jail to avenge the death of Ankit Gurjar, their associate in Jail, the police said.

"One semi-automatic pistol with 5 live cartridges was recovered from the accused," Mr Singh added.

