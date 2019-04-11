Delhi Police Arrests Bootlegger; Seizes 2250 Bottles Of Illicit Liquor

Officials have been instructed to keep a tight vigil to curb the flow of illegal liquor, cash.

A day ahead of commencement of polling in the nation, the Narcotics Squad (NS) of Delhi Police arrested a bootlegger carrying illicit liquor in his car near Tigri Mod, MB Road in Delhi on Wednesday.

The man was carrying 2250 quarter bottles of illicit liquor in his car, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Delhi, Vijay Kumar.

"The accused has been identified as Raju alias Langda, a resident of Mithapur Chowk, Badarpur. He has been a habitual offender having 7 FIRs registered against his name," said DCP Kumar.

The accused had reportedly got the load from Gurugram to be delivered in areas of South and South East Delhi, he added.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at Tigdi Police station.

Officials have been instructed to keep a tight vigil to curb the flow of illegal liquor, cash, and fire-arms in view of the impending elections.

Delhi goes to polls in a single phase on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

