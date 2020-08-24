Delhi Police Arrest Man Accused Of Killing Employer Over Reduced Wages

Delhi Police laid a trap for Tasleem after receiving a tip on his whereabouts

A 21-year-old man accused of the murder of his employer, over an argument on reduced wages during the coronavirus pandemic, has been arrested, Delhi Police said on Monday.

The accused - Tasleem, from western Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district - worked as a domestic help for Om Prakash, a 45-year-old dairy farmer. His salary was fixed at Rs 15,000, cops said. But with the Covid outbreak affecting business, the suspect was asked to take a pay cut.

An argument broke out between the two, police investigations and an interrogation of the suspect revealed, during which Tasleem claimed Om Prakash slapped him.

Tasleem told the police that after Om Prakash went to sleep he hit him on the head with a wooden stick, slit his neck with a knife and packed his body into a sack, before throwing it into a nearby well.

He also said he had tried to divert attention by telling Om Prakash's relatives that he had gone away on business, but became afraid about being caught and fled the house by the day's end.

The police were called in on August 12 after a missing person's report was filed by Om Prakash's nephew, who said he had not seen his uncle since the night of August 10. The nephew added that Om Prakash had last been seen with his domestic help - Tasleem.

With precious little to go on by way of leads, the police caught a lucky break after neighbours complained of a strong odour from a well - the same one into which the accused dumped Om Prakash's body.

The police found and recovered the body, which bore tell-tale signs of murder, and a case was registered at the Baba Haridas Nagar Police Station.

The cops then swung into action, quickly discovering that the accused had taken Om Prakash's motorcycle and mobile phone with him when he fled.

Raids were conducted at several places in Shamli district and other places in Haryana, but Tasleem managed to evade the cops. His luck finally ran out on Sunday; the police, on receiving information that he was in west Delhi's Jharoda Kalan area, set a trap for him.

Om Prakash's mobile phones and some documents belonging to him, as well as the knife he was murdered with, were found in Tasleem's possession, Anto Alphonse, Delhi Police DCP (Dwarka), said.