62-Year-Old Killed, Daughter Injured After Being Shot At By Relative: Delhi Police

A 62-year-old woman was killed and her daughter injured on Tuesday morning after their relative opened fire at them in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh area, the police said.

The victims have been identified as Kailash and Vandana (31), residents of Ajay Park, they said.

According to police, the incident took place at 9.55 am at Main Bazaar, Haibatpura in Najafgarh.

Rajiv Gulati (37), Vandana's cousin, went to her shop, opened fire at the two and ran away, they said.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where Kailash died and Vandana is undergoing treatment.

During inquiry, it was found that they had a dispute regarding money, the police said.

Gulati owes the victims Rs 2 lakh, senior police officer of Dwarka, Shankar Choudhary said.

The accused is on the run, the police said, adding that efforts are on to arrest him.

