Delhi Woman's Throat Slit With Scissors During Robbery, 4 Arrested

Scissors were used to slit the throat of a 52-year-old woman before she was hit with a brick during a robbery in a northeast Delhi neighbourhood, said police on Thursday.

The murder took place on January 11 in Karawal Nagar and the victim was identified as Tara Bodh. Four men, identified as Aman, Akash, Manish and Vaibhav Jain, were arrested in this connection, all residents of Loni in Uttar Pradesh, said Sanjay Kumar Sain, DCP, Northeast Delhi.

Aman and Akash also confessed to another murder of an elderly woman for which a case has been registered in Loni.

Aman, who used to deal in school uniforms and had a factory in Loni, was facing financial distress. He was associated with the victim's family for business purposes. On sensing that the victim's family had loads of cash stashed in the house, he had made the robbery plan with his friends, police said.

On the day of the incident, they reached the victim's house on the pretext of some business dealings and followed her into a godown. There they robbed her of the jewellery she was wearing and used scissors to slit her throat before attacking her with a brick, police said.

However, the four accused could not carry on their plan and had to escape after they sensed the presence of some neighbour in the house.

During interrogation, police came across Aman's name and launched a search for him. However, he could not be found at his home or factory in Loni. During further interrogation, the police came across the names of his associates, and all were missing from their homes.

Aman and Manish were finally caught from near Old Delhi Railway Station based on a tip-off. At their instance, their two other associates also caught.