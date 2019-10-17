All 6-Coach Trains Of Delhi Metro To Be Upgraded To Get 8 Coaches By 2021

The platforms of the stations on Red, Yellow, Blue Lines have been built to accommodate 8-coach trains.

Delhi Metro plans to convert all six-coach trains into eight-coach ones by March 2021 and press them into service on the Red, Yellow and Blue Lines to accommodate more passengers. Currently, both six-coach and eight-coach trains operate on these three lines.

While there are 39 six-coach trains on Red Line (Line 1), there are 12 and nine six-coach trains on Yellow (Line 2) and Blue Line (Line 3/4) respectively, said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited spokesperson Anuj Dayal.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited is procuring 120 coaches and the conversion is likely to be completed by March 2021 in a phased manner, Mr Dayal added.

Adding eight-coach trains would benefit passengers as they have to jostle for space especially during the peak hours. It will also help to clear the rush at stations.

The platforms of the stations on Red, Yellow and Blue Lines have been built to accommodate the eight-coach trains.

Currently, the Delhi Metro spans nearly 350 km, having over 250 metro stations and nine colour-coded lines.

