Storm Causes Technical Snag In Delhi Metro Pink Line, Services Affected For 2 Hours

The powerful dust storm hit the national capital in several parts of the city, throwing life out of gear.
DMRC officials said the OHE of down line (towards South Campus) kept tripping from 6:25 PM onwards due to the sudden storm.
The Pink Line corridor was opened on March 14. It connects Majlis Park station to Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus station on the metro network.
"To keep the services running properly, trains were run on the up line between Naraina and South Campus section.
Tripping issues were sorted out at 8:20 PM on this section and normal services were restored on the entire corridor, officials said.