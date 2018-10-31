Delhi Metro's Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake Section Opens For Public

Delhi Metro's Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake section of the Pink Line was flagged off today.

The Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake section of the Pink Line was flagged off by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday. With the opening of this section, Delhi Metro has joined the league of top metro networks around the world which have an operational length of over 300 km.

The elevated Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake section has 15 stations: Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake, East Vinod Nagar (Mayur Vihar-II), West Vinod Nagar (Mandawali), IP Extension, Anand Vihar ISBT, Karkardooma, Karkardooma Court, Krishna Nagar, East Azad Nagar, Welcome, Jaffrabad, Maujpur (Babarpur), Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar.

Anand Vihar (Blue Line), Karkardooma (Blue Line) and Welcome (Red Line) are the three interchange stations on the stretch.



The Pink Line is above 10 meters from the existing Blue Line. The new Pink Line section's Karkardooma station, at a height of 21 metres above the ground, is now the second highest Metro station on the entire network.

The entire 59-km Pink Line now connects Shiv Vihar in east Delhi to Majlis Park in north. The stretch connecting Majlis park to Lajpat Nagar in south Delhi was opened earlier in the year in two phases.



