Big Update From Delhi Metro As Yamuna Water Level Slowly Recedes

Several areas in Delhi remained flooded (File)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has removed the speed restriction for metro trains while crossing the bridges over the Yamuna and said that all trains are running at normal speed now.

"Speed restriction imposed while crossing Metro bridges over Yamuna has been removed. All trains are running at normal speed now," tweeted DMRC.

Speed restriction imposed while crossing Metro bridges over Yamuna has been removed. All trains are running at normal speed now. https://t.co/bdMaynnYMy — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 15, 2023

DMRC had earlier reduced speed of metro trains over four Yamuna bridges amid rising water levels in the river.

After breaching a 45-year record, the Yamuna which runs through the national capital, came down to 207.68 metres this morning even as several areas in Delhi remained flooded.

The river had reached 208.66 meters earlier this week, surpassing the previous high of 207.49 meters in 1978.

The Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were called in as the water submerged key areas of central Delhi.