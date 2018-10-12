Men Who Came To Kill Delhi Contractor Allegedly Shoots Dead His Neighbour

Delhi Police said Parvesh had borrowed about Rs 35,000 from the trio. (Representational)

A 22-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by three men who had come to kill his neighbour and accidentally fired at him in Northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, the police said Thursday.

The victim, identified as Sham Sunder, was talking over phone when the incident took place on Wednesday night, a senior police officer said.

Police said they were informed about the incident at 9.30 pm and a team was rushed to the spot.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries, the officer said.

Police said the three accused -- Rahul, Sonu and Kamlesh, all contractors-- had come to threaten another contractor Parvesh, who lives in the same lane where Sunder lived.

One of the accused, who carried a gun, opened fired at him but it accidentally hit Sunder, the officer said.

Police said Parvesh had borrowed about Rs 35,000 from the trio.

One of the accused has been arrested while the other two are absconding, he added.