Delhi Man's 77-Page Suicide Note: 'Strangled Unwell Mother, Read Gita'

Police have recovered a 77-page suicide note from hishome (Representational)

A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his mother and three days later died by suicide at their home in Delhi's Budh Vihar, officials have said.

Police have recovered a 77-page suicide note from his home purportedly written by the man - identified as Kshitij. The man last Thursday first strangled his mother, who had been unwell, and then slit her throat. He stayed with her body for two days and used deodorants to cover the foul smell, police sources said, quoting the note.

Kshitij read a chapter from the 'Bhagavad Gita' - a holy book, and sprinkled 'Ganga Jal' or holy water on his mother's body so that she attains salvation, they added.

On Sunday, when a neighbour called him and enquired about his mother, Khitij told her that she had died three days ago and that he was going to kill himself too.

The neighbour immediately informed the police about his conversation with Khitij, who then reached the spot and broke into his home. They found his mother's "highly decomposed" body in the washroom, while Khitij's body was found in the balcony.

The man has mentioned in his purported suicide note that he had been depressed for some time and could not bear the medical expenses for his mother and himself because he was unemployed.

In the note, he has also written that his father had died a few years ago, and he had no friends, sources said.