Delhi Man Kills New-born Twins. He Didn't Want Daughters

The police said that a team of the crime branch was tasked to trace Neeraj Solanki

A Delhi man has been arrested for allegedly killing his two new-born daughters and burying them, the police said on Wednesday. Neeraj Solanki allegedly wanted a son and was upset about the birth of twin daughters. He had been on the run since the alleged murder on June 3. He was arrested from Haryana.

Pooja Solanki, who lives in Delhi's Sultanpuri with her husband Neeraj Solanki, gave birth to twin girls at a hospital in Haryana's Rohtak on May 30.

"The accused was evading arrest in Delhi and Haryana by changing his locations regularly," the police said in an official statement. Neeraj Solanki, 32, has been charged with murder after his wife complained to the police.

How Police Probe Began

The police said they began investigating after receiving a call at the Sultanpuri police station on June 3 about the "murder" of the two babies.

The caller said his brother-in-law had killed his 3-day-old twin girls and buried them at a crematorium, the police said.

"After that, police staff was deployed at the cremation ground where the children were buried and permission was taken from the concerned SDM (Sub Divisional Magistrate) to exhume the corpses. On June 5, the corpses were exhumed and preserved at a mortuary in Mangolpuri. On June 6, we conducted a post-mortem. The bodies were handed over to their maternal uncle," they said.

How Neeraj Solanki Was Caught

A team of the crime branch was tasked with tracing Neeraj Solanki, a Delhi University graduate who survived on rent from his properties.

The police launched surveillance and also drew inputs from local sources.

The police analysed call data and noticed that Neeraj Solanki was changing his mobile handset, SIMs and hideouts frequently to dodge the police.

After raids at various places in Delhi and Haryana, Neeraj Solanki was eventually arrested from Sampla in Rohtak.

During interrogation, he confessed to the murders, the police said.