Delhi Man Tries To Stop Fight Over Open Urination, Gets Stabbed To Death

A man was stabbed to death on Friday for intervening in a scuffle over open urination, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Kumar Thakur said the incident happened in the Shastri Park area around 4.30 am.

"A man urinating in the open was warned against doing so by the accused in the case. He ignored him and went away by an autorickshaw."

"The accused didn't let him get in. Wasim, who was sitting in the rickshaw already, intervened, and was stabbed to death," the officer said.

Police said the accused is absconding and a case has been filed against him.



