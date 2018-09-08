Delhi Man Tries To Stop Fight Over Open Urination, Gets Stabbed To Death

Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Kumar Thakur said the incident happened in the Shastri Park area around 4.30 am.

Delhi | | Updated: September 08, 2018 01:24 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi Man Tries To Stop Fight Over Open Urination, Gets Stabbed To Death

The accused is absconding and a case has been filed against him: Police (PTI File)

New Delhi: 

A man was stabbed to death on Friday for intervening in a scuffle over open urination, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Kumar Thakur said the incident happened in the Shastri Park area around 4.30 am.

"A man urinating in the open was warned against doing so by the accused in the case. He ignored him and went away by an autorickshaw." 

"The accused didn't let him get in. Wasim, who was sitting in the rickshaw already, intervened, and was stabbed to death," the officer said. 

Police said the accused is absconding and a case has been filed against him. 
 

For more Delhi news, click here

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Shastri ParkMan Stabbed To Death

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVCricket ScheduleTrain StatusPNR StatusJio Phone 2Mi MobilesPrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersAsia Cup 2018Mi New PhonesBezel Less PhonesHot DealsAir India

................................ Advertisement ................................