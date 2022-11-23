Delhi Man Strangles Wife To Death, Informs Cops Over Phone

Delhi murder case: The victim had borrowed money from different sources, said police. (Representational)

A 35-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death in Delhi's Harsh Vihar area. After that, he himself dialled the police on Sunday evening to inform them that he murdered her.

A police team rushed to the house in Sushila Garden and found the woman, who was in her thirties, lying in a room on the second floor. The victim, Archana, was declared brought dead at a hospital.

Her husband, Yogesh Kumar, who was present in the house, was arrested and charged for murder.

The couple were facing financial issues and the victim had borrowed some money from different sources, police said citing primary investigation.

The couple had a heated argument on Sunday following which the man strangled his wife to death, they added.

Further investigation is on.