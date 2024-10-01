Delhi Man Stabbed To Death, His Friend Injured Over Road Rage: Cops

The accused fled from the site after the incident, the police said. (Representational)

A 22-year-old man died while his friend was injured after they were stabbed by three persons in a suspected road rage incident in Delhi's Shahdara's GTB Enclave, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when Anurag, a resident of Harsh Vihar, was going to his house along with his friend Rinku on his motorcycle.

As they reached Dilshad Garden, their vehicle grazed another motorcycle on which three men were riding. The trio stopped Anurag and Rinku and started arguing with them, a police officer said.

The argument soon turned into a fight and the accused stabbed Anurag and Harsh multiple times, the officer said.

The accused fled from the site when they spotted a police patrol van heading towards them. The police team rushed the duo to the hospital where Anurag was declared dead.

Rinku is recuperating in the hospital, the police said.

The officer said multiple teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)