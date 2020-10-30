Delhi Man Stabbed Multiple Times, Dies; Chilling Attack Caught On CCTV

The light from a lone street lamp shows one of the men punching him and then stabbing him.

A young man punched and kicked by a man and then stabbed multiple times as two others watch. The chilling sequence was caught on a CCTV camera from south Delhi's Tigri area. The police have arrested one of the assailants, the other man accused in the case is on the run, sources said.

Satish, 21, had gone to buy milk on Wednesday and was on his way back around 10.30 pm when he was attacked, the police said. The issue that led to the murder was a minor one - he had apparently asked Piyush, a friend of the arrested man, Vicky, not to come to the neighourhood.

During questioning, Vicky admitted that angry about this, he and his friends -- Piyush and Vivek - had killed Satish.

CCTV footage shows a man entering a narrow lane. Minutes later another man followed him. Two others arrive soon after. The light from a lone street lamp shows one of the men catch his target by the collar, punching him and then stabbing him. He tries to run but gets caught. Pinning him to the ground, his assailant stabs him several times. A few punches were also thrown.

Then the attackers ran. The wounded man is seen lying on the ground, still moving.

Satish, the police said, was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The police, who have arrested Vicky, is on the lookout for the two others, sources said.