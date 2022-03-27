In Delhi, 19-Year-Old Shot Dead In Fight Between Schoolboys

The accused has been charged under Arms Act, the police said. (Representational image)

A 19-year-old man was shot during a fight outside a school in Delhi following which he died, the police said today. The accused has been arrested and the pistol has been recovered from his possession, they added.

The accused fired at the victim during the fight between schoolboys in Sector 16 A of Dwarka in South West Delhi.

The victim, Khurshid, was called by one of the two students who had started the fight. He was shot by one of the members of the rival party.

"The student has been identified as Khurshid while the accused was identified as Sahil alias Monu alias Lather. Khurshid was rushed to Tarak Hospital where he was declared brought dead," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

The accused has been charged under Arms Act since the police have not found a eyewitness to record the statment.