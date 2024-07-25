Delhi Man Shoots Dead 7-Year-Old Daughter, Buries Body At Crematorium: Cops

A seven-year-old girl was shot dead allegedly by her father who then buried the child's body at a crematorium here, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Deepak, who has a criminal record, has been arrested, they said.

During interrogation, he disclosed that on Tuesday the shot was fired accidently while he was cocking the pistol and the bullet hit the girl, the police said.

Deepak, who works at a courier company, said that he concealed the body and buried it at a cremation ground and informed his wife and mother that the girl had died accidentally, a police officer said.

According to the police, the girl was shot in the head.

On Wednesday, after police got information, they excavated the body from the crematorium and sent it to Babu Jagjeevan Ram Hospital for post-mortem, they said.

The accused faced two criminal cases, including an attempt to murder. He was found to be carrying an illegal firearm at his home, the police said.

A case under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and 25 arms act was registered at Model Town Police station and further investigation is underway, the police said.

The police officer said Deepak had been experiencing financial difficulties and often argued with his wife about these issues.

