Delhi Man Robbed Of Rs 3.20 Crore By Men Posing As Probe Agency Officials

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly robbing a man of Rs 3.20 crore by posing as Enforcement Directorate officials in West Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday night when the accused entered the complainant's house and looted the money at gunpoint, they said, adding that an amount of Rs 1.27 crore has been recovered so far from the accused.

"We got a PCR call on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Complainant, Ravi, stated that at around 8 pm on Friday he was standing on the road near his home when a white Swift car stopped near him. Three persons came out and asked him to sit in the car saying that they are from the ED department," said a senior police official.

Two persons in a Hyundai i10 car followed the first car, the official said.

They brandished a pistol and threatened the complainant to hand over the money, which he had received from selling his property, alleging that the entire amount is a hawala money, police said.

"The accused later took Ravi to home where they took the box containing Rs 3.20 crore. They also snatched his and his mother's mobile phones. The accused then fled the spot along with Ravi whom they dropped near a petrol pump. He then made a call to police," the official added. Police said that the complainant had received the amount after selling off his property.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered and a team was formed.

One accused, identified as Amit of Gohana in Haryana, was arrested and about Rs 70 lakh cash, a pistol, and the i10 car, which was used in the crime, were recovered, police said in a statement.

Police said that after Amit's interrogation, two more accused -- Rohit (21) and Manish -- were arrested and some money was also recovered.

"A total of Rs 1.27 crore has been recovered so far. Raids are being conducted in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh by several police teams to arrest the other accused," the official said.

