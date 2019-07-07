Delhi Man Kills Mother After She Refuses To Give Money For Alcohol: Cops

The alleged incident happened in Delhi's Model Town area. (Representational)

A drunk man allegedly stabbed his mother to death in Delhi's Model Town area last night, police said on Sunday.

The accused, who surrendered before the police, said that he killed his mother in anger after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol.

"A man came to us in the morning and alleged that he killed his mother after she denied him a certain amount to purchase liquor. We have taken him into custody for interrogation," police said.

The mother and son have been identified as Asha Devi and Deepak.

Police said Asha Devi used to work as a domestic help. A First Information Report, or FIR, has been registered and an investigation in the matter is underway.

