Delhi Man Killed By Neighbours For Refusing To Pay For Alcohol: Police

The man was killed by his two neighbours. (Representational)

Two men were arrested In Delhi on Wednesday for allegedly murdering their neighbour after he refused to give them money to buy alcohol, the police said.

Identified as Chander Khan, the man was killed by his neighbours Giri Raj and Pawan.

The man's body was found in the bushes near a park in northwest Delhi's Shakurpur. The police also found blood-stained clothes belonging to the accused.

"The accused confessed that they demanded money from the man for alcohol and killed him when he refused," the police said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.