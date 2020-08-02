"Half Of It Missing": Man Finds Lizard In Sambhar At Top Delhi Restaurant

Delhi: A case has been registered over the incident.

A group of men ordered the popular south Indian dish sambhar-dosa at a well-known restaurant in central Delhi's Connaught Place, but instead they got an unappetizing shock that they are likely to remember for a while - a dead lizard in their bowl.

The incident happened at Saravana Bhavan in the posh market area, known for luxury hotels, high-end eateries and shopping complexes. Long queues outside the restaurant on weekends and even weekdays speak of its popularity.

In a video, which is being widely circulated on social media, two men are seen holding out the carcass of the lizard on a spoon; half-eaten food is visible in the background. The men are seen yelling at who appear to be the restaurant staff. "I have eaten some bites (from the sambhar bowl). Half of the lizard is missing," he says to the staff of the restaurant famous for its south Indian dishes.

The men then take pictures of the restaurant menu, which shows the name of the restaurant. They later shared the video on social media and filed a complaint with the police.

Saravana Bhavan is one of the largest south Indian restaurant chains in the world, with 39 outlets in the country and 87 joints abroad. It was founded in Chennai in 1981.