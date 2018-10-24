Delhi Man, Disguised As Cop, Thrashes Shop Owner 'For No Reason'

The man from south Delhi, who abused and beat up a show owner, was arrested (Representational)

A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posing as a police officer and thrashing a shop owner in Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Deepak Choudhary, who also goes by the name Deepak Maan, is a resident of south Delhi's Chhattarpur Enclave. During an investigation, it was found that he was a property dealer, not a police official, the police added.

"The incident came to light when Sagar Khera, a resident of Delhi's Madangiri, filed a complaint that one person claiming to be a sub-inspector at the Malviya Nagar police station came to his shop at around 8:45 pm on Sunday and started beating and abusing him without any reason," a senior police officer said.

Sagar Khera's brother Apar Khera gave the accused man's contact number to the police and also provided the CCTV footage of the incident, the police said.

At first, Deepak Choudhary did not respond to calls. But on Tuesday, he managed to contact him, following which he was brought to the police station where the complainants were also present, he added.

Sagar and Apar Khera, and their father immediately identified Deepak Choudhary. He admitted that he knows Apar Khera since 2013 and was in contact with him in connection with online purchase of mobile phones.

He went on to say that he had also visited Sagar's shop earlier this year - in August - and purchased some T-shirts. He said he got a discount when he said he was a sub-inspector posted in Malviya Nagar.

However, he did not specify why he thrashed Sagar on Sunday night. When asked, Sagar also said, "he started beating and abusing me without any reason,"

An FIR was registered against Deepak Choudhary, following which he was arrested.

