Delhi Man Dies After He Was Beaten Up Over Sharing Of Water: Cops

The man died at a hospital.

A man, who was allegedly beaten up by his neighbour and a group of people in south west Delhi's Najafgarh area after a dispute over sharing of water, died due to his injuries later a hospital, according to police.

The incident took place on Saturday. A First Information Report or FIR has been registered against the neighbour.

The man who died has been identified as Jitender Singh. His brother has accused his neighbour - Amit Rawat - of beating him up on Saturday night over sharing of water.

Jitender Singh was admitted to Rathi Hospital where the doctor confirmed that he had suffered physical assault with multiple blunt injuries all over his body.

At the time of being admitted to the hospital, Singh was unconscious. A case has been registered under Section 308 and 34 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code).