Delhi Man Cremates Wife Secretly. Police Douse Pyre To Prove Murder

Accused Navin, 24, of Sultanpuri was arrested after he kept changing his statements regarding his wife's death.

Delhi | | Updated: July 22, 2018 21:22 IST
Navin had told his family also that his wife was electrocuted (File)

New Delhi: 

A Delhi man was on Saturday arrested for allegedly killing his wife. The man was allegedly cremating the body when the Delhi police intervened and doused the pyre. The police said the man admitted to killing his wife over suspicion that she had an affair. Accused Navin, 24, of Sultanpuri was arrested after he kept changing his statements regarding his wife's death.

The police said the death of a woman in suspicious circumstances and the subsequent secret cremation by her husband and five to six other persons was reported on Saturday.

"The police went to the cremation ground on Saturday, doused the burning pyre fire, and seized the unburnt remains," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajender Singh Sagar said.

"During questioning, Navin claimed that his wife was electrocuted around 11 p.m. on Friday. But he later confessed to strangling his wife over suspected affair."

Navin had told his family also that his wife was electrocuted.

The couple, married for five years, had a daughter.

