Man Creates Fake Profiles Of Woman On Social Media, Arrested: Delhi Cops

The accused has been identified and arrested, police said (Representational)

A 21-year-old student was arrested for allegedly harassing a woman by creating multiple fake profiles of her on social media platforms and posting obscene messages on it, Delhi police said on Thursday.

According to police, the accused was the friend of the victim's elder sister. However, his friendship with her broke in March and he suspected that the victim was behind it, they said.

The accused has been identified as Umesh Kumar, a resident of Sangam Vihar, they said.

The woman had lodged a complaint at Neb Sarai police station last month where she alleged that someone has created multiple profiles of her on social media by using her photo and giving her mobile number and posted obscene comments on it, a senior police officer said.

She alleged that after the fake profiles were made, she was being continuously harassed and was getting anonymous phone calls from different numbers, the officer said, adding that people were to her talking in a filthy language and asking for other favours.

During investigation, the concerned social media platforms were requested to block those accounts. The relevant details of mobile numbers were analysed and all possible technical details about accused were obtained.

"Later, police zeroed in on the location of the accused and arrested him from Sangam Vihar area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Interrogation revealed that Kumar was the friend of victim's elder sister. In March, when his friendship broke with her, he suspected that it was due to the her younger sister -- the victim, the DCP said.

Thereafter, he decided to harass her by creating her fake profiles with obscene posts and comments, police added.