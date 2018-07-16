Delhi Man Arrested For Murdering Live-In Partner

The man had a heated argument on Gulshan's affair with someone else (Representational)

A man has been arrested for killing his live-in girlfriend, police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Romil Baaniya said that the crime came to light on Sunday night when the body of a woman, having injuries on her face and head, was found in an apartment on the fifth floor of a building in Sangam Vihar area of south Delhi.

The accused, Ramvir, who was found there with blood stains, told police that he met the woman, Gulshan, about five days back, after which she started living with him at his residence in Sangam Vihar.

"On Sunday night on July 15, they had a heated argument on Gulshan's affair with someone else. Ramvir killed Gulshan by hitting her head and face with an iron tool," a police officer said.

For more Delhi news, click here