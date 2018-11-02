Delhi Man Allegedly Killed Over Fuel Refilling At Petrol Pump

Police initially could not ascertain the identity of the accused (Representational)

A 46-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing another after a scuffle broke out between them at a petrol pump in Dwarka's Chhawla area, police said Thursday.

The accused, identified as Sushil, was arrested Wednesday, they said, adding that the incident took place on the night of October 24.

During investigation, it was found that the victim, identified as Sanjay, 38, had a quarrel with the accused at the pump over getting fuel filled in their vehicles. The two then had a fight, Girraj Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), said.

Sanjay was later found lying unconscious at the spot while the accused had fled, he said.

He was then rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he said.

Police initially could not ascertain the identity of the accused, Singh added.

Later, the manager of the petrol pump got a call from a person named Ramesh Dalal, a resident of Bahadurgarh, who enquired about the incident. The manager then alerted police, following which officials reached Dalal's residence but he was not there, he said.

It was learnt that Dalal is a relative of the accused, the officer said.

Subsequently, Sushil was arrested, he added.

